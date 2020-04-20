Tahsildar Among 5 Held for Illegal Sale of Liquor

Puducherry, Apr 20 (PTI): A Tahsildar and a revenue inspector were among five people who have been arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal sale of liquor during the ongoing lockdown here, police said on Monday.

Acting on information, a police team detected the illegal sale of liquor by a salesman in connivance with the officials of the Excise Department.

Liquor was also seized during investigation from some of the arrested persons.

Among the arrested were two drivers and a clerical staff of the excise department, police said.

An official source said, "The crusade against violations of Excise rules has relentlessly been on for the last 10 days, as there were sales of huge stocks of liquor in the black market for exorbitant price during the ongoing lockdown."

