Tamil Nadu Reports 2 Deaths, 72 New COVID-19 Positive Cases

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 24 (ANI): A total of 72 COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to coronavirus were reported in Tamil Nadu on Friday."The total number of cases in the state stands at 1755," read a statement from Health Department, Tamil Nadu.Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami has written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stating, "There are 559 Tablighi Jamaat members from Tamil Nadu, who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. They have been hospitalised/quarantined. The state government has been receiving a number of grievances with regard to the condition of their stay."A total of 23,452 confirmed cases have been reported in India while 4,814 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.There are 17,915 active cases of COVID-19 in the country as of now, while 723 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. (ANI)

