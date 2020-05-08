Tamil Nadu's Coronavirus Cases Soar to 600

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 8 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 600, said Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.Of the total cases, 405 are male and 195 are female patients. Chennai has reported 399 COVID-19 positive cases today, the Health Minister informed. Meanwhile, earlier today, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held a meeting with health ministers of Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka through video conference over the COVID-19 situation. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India has now reached 56,342, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

