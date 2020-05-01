Tarun Bajaj Takes over as DEA Secretary

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Tarun Bajaj has taken over as the new Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), after the superannuation of Atanu Chakraborty on April 30.As per the Ministry of Finance, Tarun Bajaj, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Haryana cadre, previously held charge as Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)