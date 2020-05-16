TB-afflicted MCOCA Accused Escapes from Hospital in Nagpur

Nagpur, May 16 (PTI) A man accused under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) escaped while being treated for tuberculosis in a hospital in Nagpur, police said on Saturday.

Shijo Chandran alias Nadar (38) was in Nagpur Central Jail and was shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in July last for treatment of TB, an official said.

"He escaped from the hospital on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. We have registered a case and efforts are on to nab him. He is accused of several serious offences including firing at his girlfriend in 2012, extortion and kidnapping," an Imambada police station official said.

