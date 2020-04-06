Coronavirus in Mumbai: Tea Stall Owner Near Uddhav Thackeray's Private Residence 'Matoshree' Tests Positive For COVID-19

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, April 6: A vendor who sells tea near 'Matoshree', the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, has been found positive for novel coronavirus infection, a civic body official said on Monday. Coronavirus Cases Jump to 4,281 in India as Country Records Biggest Single-Day Surge With 704 New Patients, Death Toll Reaches 111.

As a precautionary measure, the BMC has sprayed disinfectants in the area.

"The vendor run a tea stall in the locality. After he was found positive, contact tracking is going on," he said.

