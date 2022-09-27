Washington [US], September 26 (ANI): American tech giant Apple doesn't have enough products to hold a dedicated event in October, so it might have decided to launch them with separate press releases instead, suggests renowned analyst Mark Gurman.

According to GSM Arena, the Cupertino-based firm believes that a couple of press releases spaced apart are more effective than a full-blown event at this point in time.

Also Read | National Games 2022: Full List of Sports Events at 36th National Games of India in Gujarat.

It's not the first time Apple has chosen to do so as the company has previously unveiled new products with press releases outside the core iPhone line-up. Also, there aren't any rumours or teasers of Apple regarding an October event.

Gurman believes that by the end of this year, the tech giant will introduce the M2 and M2 Pro-powered Mac mini, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips and possibly 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros with vanilla M2 chips.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Found Dead With Throat Slit in Singhpur Tikona Village, In-Laws Arrested.

As per GSM Arena, even if Apple introduces new Mac Pros next month, deliveries will likely start next year.

The September 7 Apple 'Far Out' event, one of the most anticipated tech events of the year, brought new gadgets galore including new iPhones, watches and new AirPods.

The event started with Apple CEO Tim Cook welcoming everyone from the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. Following that, he went straight for the product launches of the night. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)