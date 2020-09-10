Washington D.C. [USA], September 10 (ANI): The recently launched Android 11 has numerous new features including the capability to launch applications at a 20 percent faster speed.

According to The Verge, the new version of Android is supposed to work on devices that have a RAM of either 2GB or less.

Also Read | Taiwan Threatens China For Flying Fighter Jets Into Its Air Defence Identification Zone; ‘Don't Cross Line’, Says Vice President Lai Ching-te.

Phones that support Android 11 will have the feature of grouped notifications from chat apps in the notification bar. Besides that, it also grants apps one-time permission for usage of things like microphones, and camera.

Android 11 adds a gesture-based navigation system you can use to swipe around the phone's UI, reports The Verge. (ANI)

Also Read | #ReleaseRhea: Anusha Dandekar, Shibani Dandekar, Monica Dogra, Saqib Saleem Demand Justice for the Actress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)