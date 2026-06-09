Tech News | Apple Announces IOS 27 at WWDC 2026, IPhone 11 Onwards to Get Upgrade

California [US], June 9 (ANI): Tech giant Apple announced its next major iOS update, iOS 27, at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2026 on Monday. In the new update, Apple aims to highlight performance and design improvements as a major feature, reported The Verge.

Claiming that its upcoming update will be "available to more users than any iOS release ever," Apple revealed that all devices from the iPhone 11 onward will be eligible for its upcoming software update.

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According to The Verge, a big change is an opacity slider for Liquid Glass. Liquid Glass was a major facelift introduced with iOS 26, bringing glassy design elements and adding new animations across the iPhone's software.

From the jump, Liquid Glass had some legibility issues, but Apple tweaked things ahead of releasing the OS publicly in September. With iOS 27, thanks to the new slider, users will be able to adjust just how glassy things like tab bars will be.

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Apple also promised that iOS 27 will have smoother system animations and that apps will load faster. The new search infrastructure will also index new content nearly immediately.

At the beginning of the keynote, Apple promised new details about Apple Intelligence and an improved Siri. This new update will be Apple's next crack at Apple Intelligence features, which were first announced at WWDC 2024.

At WWDC 2024, Apple announced a revamped AI-powered Siri, but nearly a year later, in March 2025, the company said it would be delaying the upgraded Siri because it was taking "longer than we thought" to deliver the updates. (ANI)

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