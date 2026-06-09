Tech News | Apple Announces MacOS 27 'Golden Gate' at WWDC 2026 with Liquid Glass Design Changes and More

California [US], June 9 (ANI): Amid a lot of anticipation, Apple officially announced the name for its next Mac operating system at the 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday.

During the keynote address, Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi, announced that macOS 27 will now be officially called the 'Golden Gate'.

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According to The Verge, macOS 27 - the next version of its desktop operating system- brings a global slider to adjust the opacity of Liquid Glass UI effects, along with a tighter corner radius of windows. This comes alongside Apple's other updates to Apple Intelligence, search, and parental controls.

macOS Golden Gate also brings Liquid Glass design changes. For example, apps on the Apple device will now have a unified toolbar at the top, along with a sidebar that expands to the edge of the window.

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Golden Gate will also receive the major promised Apple Intelligence and Siri upgrades, which include personal context and on-screen awareness.

Spotlight will have a 'Search or Ask' interface, powered by the revamped version of Siri.

Among other updates, Apple is also revamping its child safety features across platforms, including macOS Golden Gate.

For visual intelligence, macOS Golden Gate 27 will be getting a dedicated keyboard shortcut. It allows users to select portions of the screen and get contextual answers. It has been two years since unveiling its plans for Apple Intelligence and a smarter Siri, Apple has revealed its brand new set of AI features along with a smarter, more personalised Siri. (ANI)

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