Washington [US], February 5 (ANI): American tech giant Apple might be planning to reveal a new low-cost iPhone SE with 5G, as well as a refreshed iPad Air that adds a new CPU and 5G for cellular-equipped models.

According to The Verge, a reliable source for Apple rumours has provided the news, and also divulged that the company is targeting March 8 for a spring event to show off these gadgets.

Rumours of an update for the iPhone SE have been around since before the iPhone 13 launched, and now reports suggest that people should expect to see a faster chip and improved cameras inside a shell that's similar to the existing model that has a 4.7-inch screen.

The current iPhone SE was introduced in 2020, and its USD 399 price is the same now as it was on launch day, so an A15 CPU and 5G could make it a much better value. There's no word on the fate of Touch ID, but without a design update, that seems unlikely to change.

For iPhones and iPads that use Face ID, the source has said that a new version of iOS with mask-friendly facial recognition support in March should be expected.

Software updates could also add new emoji and the much-anticipated Universal Control feature that links a single keyboard and mouse setup to work across multiple Macs and iPads.

Speaking of the Mac, a new model with Apple's custom CPU tech inside could arrive in March also, although it's not tipped for the same event.

Later in 2022, fans can likely look forward to new iMac and Mac Pro desktops, a redesigned MacBook Air, an updated low-end MacBook Pro, three Apple Watches, four iPhone 14 models, and new AirPods. (ANI)

