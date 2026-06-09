Tech News | Apple Unveils Next-generation Apple Intelligence, Upgrading Through 'Siri AI'

California [US], June 9 (ANI): Apple has finally introduced the much-awaited Siri AI, an entirely new version of Siri powered by Apple Intelligence.

At its 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday, the tech giant unveiled Siri AI, delivering what can be described as the assistant's major transformation in the company's history.

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Siri AI is a profoundly more capable and conversational assistant with personal context understanding, broad world knowledge, and onscreen awareness. The version is deeply integrated into iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro.

This will help users find what they require, from answering questions from the web virtually on any topic to surfacing relevant information from a user's personal messages, emails, photos and more.

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Siri AI also came with a dedicated app for users to revisit conversations across their products, an expanded Visual Intelligence experience, and integrated tools for writing.

The app will make use of iCloud to privately sync conversational history across the user's products.

With a bold new architecture uniquely designed to protect users' privacy, Siri AI leverages the next generation of Apple Intelligence to bring state-of-the-art understanding and reasoning, along with powerful systemwide capabilities, to Apple's operating systems.

While the features are available for developer testing, it will be available as a beta to users later this year.

"We're excited to introduce Siri AI, a dramatically more capable and conversational assistant designed to help users find information and get things done throughout the day. With access to broad world knowledge for up-to-date answers on virtually any topic, along with onscreen awareness and personal context understanding, Siri AI can help users take action across apps more naturally than ever," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering, as per a press release.

Powered by the next generation of Apple Intelligence, Siri AI is also described as a reimagined version of Siri. It offers detailed, engaging responses, and natural back-and-forth conversation.

On iPad and Mac, Siri AI is integrated into Spotlight to help users search for answers to almost any question. Also, users can also tap into Siri AI across their products, including iPhone, Apple Watch, CarPlay, and AirPods.

Apple Watch users can start a conversation with Siri right from the wrist.

As Apple previewed its upcoming software releases, it also brings exciting new features to the apps users rely on every day, including incredible editing capabilities in Photos, tools that can transform the way users browse the web in Safari, new ways for users to bring their imagination to life in Image Playground, and more, stated the press release.

The releases also include powerful and intuitive new features to help parents create safe digital experiences for kids, followed by improvements that further elevate the software design and performance of Apple products.

"We're delivering the next generation of Apple Intelligence across our platforms; introducing Siri AI, a profoundly more intelligent, knowledgeable, and capable Siri; expanding child safety features with intuitive new tools for families; and making our software platforms faster, more reliable, and more delightful than ever before," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering.

Notably, the 2027 releases aim to make Apple products even more responsive, reliable, and delightful to use through design refinements, performance improvements, and enhancements, the company said. (ANI)

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