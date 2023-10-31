Cupertino (California) [US], October 31 (ANI): Apple's 'Scary Fast' event was launched on Tuesday morning. During the launch event, Apple unveiled some brand-new Macs that include the most recent version of the company's in-house chip.

According to Apple, the new M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max circuits are the 'first personal computer chips' built using the more efficient 3-nanometer technology.

Aside from a 'faster and more efficient CPU,' the trio of chips has an improved GPU that enables ray tracing, mesh shading, and Dynamic Caching, a function that optimises the amount of memory used by the device during tasks, the Verge reported.

Apple's M3 processors support up to 128GB of unified memory, with the most powerful M3 Max chip featuring up to 92 billion transistors, a 40-core GPU, and a 16-core CPU.

The new 24-inch iMac has an M3-flavored update that Apple claimed is twice as fast as its M1-equipped predecessor. Along with the new processor, the redesigned iMac includes a 4.5K retina display with over 1 billion colours, Wi-Fi 6E compatibility, and a 1080p webcam.

The iMac also comes in seven colours: green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue, and silver, and it has up to 24GB of unified memory. The iMac also comes with colour-matched accessories, although they all have Lightning connectors.

The 24-inch iMac costs USD 1,299 with an eight-core processor and USD 1,499 with a ten-core processor. You may preorder it now, and it will be available on November 7th.

The iMac isn't the only device receiving an M3 upgrade. Apple also introduced two new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, each with the M3 Pro or M3 Max processor.

Both laptops have a Mini LED display, a 1080p camera, a six-speaker sound system, a battery life of 22 hours, and up to 128GB of RAM.

They're available in silver and space black, with a new coating that's claimed to help eliminate fingerprints, as per the Verge.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro chip costs $1,999, while the 16-inch M3 Pro costs $2,499. These MacBook Pro variants are currently available for preorder and will be available on November 7th. (ANI)

