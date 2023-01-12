Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): The 16th edition of Auto Expo - The Motor Show showcased, among many alternative fuels for a cleaner mobility, the Ethanol-blended Flex Fuel.

Ethanol is a renewable fuel option, with perceived benefits for economic and environmental benefits, which being much less toxic to inhale than the usual fossil fuels. It is fast being considered to be a potential alternative fuel with many developments taking place for its increased usage in its mixed form with traditional fuels.

The latest edition of India's biggest biennial automobile showcase saw, for the first time, a separate stall entirely dedicated to this biofuel. Several automobile products we are already familiar of were featured there, in their Ethanol-run versions, along with a few unfamiliar ones. Let's take a look at some of these vehicles.

WAGONRThe well-known Maruti Suzuki 5-seater car is among the earliest of the company's products to receive a Flex Fuel edition, which would be developed in India with assistance from Japan.

COROLLA ALTISThe Ethanol-based prototype Japanese automobile manufacturer Toyota's popular four-seater was also displayed at the Ethanol section of the Auto Expo 2023.

PULSAR NS160Indian automotive company Bajaj Auto's iconic commuter bike, Pulsar has a number of models. Among those, the Pulsar NS160 has joined the pantheon of selected vehicles which have a Flex Fuel-based version.

APACHE RTR 160 4VOne of the most successful 2-wheelers coming from the Indian motorcycle manufacturing company TVS, the Apache, particularly model RTR 160 4V, now has an eco-friendlier version.

FZ-15 ABSThis particular model of the Yamaha motorcycle is not available in India yet, but is popularly driven in Brazil. With a 149 Engine CC, its Flex Fuel power output shows minimal difference from its traditional fuel version. (ANI)

