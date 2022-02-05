Washington [US], February 5 (ANI): Audible, Amazon's audio storytelling arm, has commissioned two seasons of the original podcast 'Climate of Change With Cate Blanchett and Danny Kennedy' from Blanchett's Dirty Films production shingle in association with StoryHunter.

As per Variety, the show is co-created and co-hosted by actor Blanchett, known for projects like 'Don't Look Up', 'Nightmare Alley', and climate entrepreneur and activist Kennedy.

Also Read | UAE: Kerala Woman Living in Abu Dhabi Wins Lottery Worth Rs 44.75 Crore.

The first season of the podcast series is slated to launch exclusively on Audible in April 2022, ahead of Earth Day (April 22).

'Climate of Change' will feature an exclusive soundtrack by Imogen Heap and showcase interviews with experts and special guests in each episode discussing the biggest challenges humankind faces with the crisis. (ANI)

Also Read | PSL 2022 Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Free Telecast of Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, Pakistan Super League 7 Match in IST.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)