Los Angeles [US], February 27 (ANI): Elon Musk dropped a complaint about his new laptop, which he said required him to register a Microsoft account to use it.

"Just bought a new PC laptop and it won't let me use it unless I create a Microsoft account, which also means giving their AI access to my computer!" wrote Musk. "This is messed up. There used to be an option to skip signing into or creating a Microsoft account."

Soon, however, a Community Note was added to the post, stating that he was incorrect. The Community Notes feature on X is a fact-checking tool that allows authors to give context to potentially misleading posts.

"It is still possible to set up the latest version of Windows without a Microsoft account," read the note.

Community Notes is intended to operate through crowdsourcing. Anyone who has been using X for more than six months has not recently broken its rules and has a verified phone number is eligible to participate in the programme as a contributor.

On Sunday, Elon Musk was less impressed with his own Community Notes on X, as per Mashable.

"Community Notes is failing here," he wrote in a reply to his original post. "This option no longer exists."

Amusingly, Musk's response has now received another Community Note.

Musk also highlighted concerns about the potential access this offers to Microsoft's AI in an X post, questioning the account's requirement for fundamental operations.

He also indicated that Microsoft can turn off your computer, writing, "But since they now require that you use their services just to use your computer, @Microsoft can effectively shut off your computer!" (ANI)

