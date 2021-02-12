Washington [US], February 12 (ANI): American multinational technology company Google has announced on Friday that now all associated email aliases will show up in Gmail's search bar. Email aliases are alternative addresses that users can use to receive emails.

According to Mashable, last year Google introduced major changes to Gmail for G Suite that put together its core services like video, chat, email, files, and tasks under one roof. Now, Google is expanding that capability.

Google noted that people often create an email alias in situations where they have changed their official names, when an organization has been acquired by another company, created new subsidiaries, or gone through a rebranding process. This will help users to sort their email by adding categories such as work or school after your username, separated by a plus symbol.

This new change basically expands the type of results that show up in Gmail's search feature in addition to emails linked to the primary email address. Users can still search for exact results by enclosing an email address in quotation marks, be it in the primary inbox or other inbox sections. This won't affect labels, though.

As per Mashable, this change is available to all Google Workspace customers with Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus accounts. Users of G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Non-profit tiers can also use the new feature. (ANI)

