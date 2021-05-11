California [US], May 11 (ANI): Tech giant Google has made discovering vaccine-related information easier by carrying out a scope of updates across its different services.

The aim of rolling out these features is to health authorities and affected groups find assistance quicker, as massive second wave of the pandemic sweeps the country.

According to Mashable, to help in searching for vaccine information, Google Search will show the latest updates on vaccine safety, efficacy and side effects.

"You will also find information about prevention, self-care, and treatment under the Prevention and Treatment tab, in easy-to-understand language sourced from authorised medical sources and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," said the search giant in a blog post.

In addition to the testing centres, people can also access the location of 23,000 vaccination centres nationwide in English and 8 other regional languages.

Mashable detailed that another element has been added on Google Maps. The application will currently show a user if a hospital has beds and access to medical oxygen, based on crowd-sourced information. This data may not be right on target - yet it very well may be convenient detail for somebody hoping to get a friend or family member hospitalised close by.

At the same time, Google Pay too has a COVID aid campaign. where the individuals who wish to donate to organisations that help COVID-influenced residents can do as such. A portion of the associations highlighted as a feature of this campaign include GiveIndia, Charities Aid Foundation, Goonj, Save the Children, Seeds, UNICEF India (National NGOs) and United Way.

"This campaign has raised over USD 4.6 million [INR 33 crore] to date and continues to generate much-needed support for relief efforts," it said. (ANI)

