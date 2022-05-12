Washington [US], May 12 (ANI): Google has officially announced the Pixel 6A, embracing the company's new design and custom chipset, but comes with a price tag of USD 449. The announcement came at the Google I/O developer conference.

As per The Verge, the Pixel 6A follows the pronounced design trend that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro set when they arrived last year with a raised horizontal camera bump and a two-tone body. Following suit, the fingerprint sensor is under the screen rather than on the back panel. Also, the smartphone comes with a slightly smaller 6.1-inch OLED 1080p display. It's a standard 60Hz refresh rate, too, so Google seems happy to let Samsung take the lead on fast refresh rate screens in midrange phones.

The Pixel 6A offers less robust camera specs than the flagship 6 and 6 Pro.

The 6A has a 12-megapixel main camera on the back and has optical image stabilization. It looks like the same hardware as the 5A, not the Pixel 6's 50-megapixel main camera.

The Pixel 6A comes with a smaller 4400mAh battery, and claims three days of use in Extreme Battery Saver mode, which is a full day longer than it claimed for the 5A. (ANI)

