California [US], January 29 (ANI): Tech giant Google has started rolling out Chrome 88 with better security and tab search features. The browser is adding the much-awaited tab grouping and grid view for tabs feature on Android.

Mashable quoted a report by 9To5Google report which states that with the update, Chrome for Android is getting a new grid-like view for its tab-page. Instead of displaying the opened tabs as a scrollable list, the Android version of Chrome will now display them as small cards arranged in a grid. The display is identical to the iOS version of Chrome in which this grid-view for tabs has been available for quite some time now.

The new grid-view for tabs on Chrome for Android now allows users to form tab groups by stacking multiple tab-pages into a single card on the tab-view page. This way, users can create tab-groups of similar tabs or keep miscellaneous tabs in a single group while browsing the web on their Android devices.

As reported by Mashable, creating tab-groups is as easy as dragging and dropping tabs on top of each other or selecting 'Group Tabs' from the overflow menu. There is also a new 'Open in new tab in group' option for links and webpages on Chrome for Android.

When users open a tab-group, they will be able to see the favicons of the webpages that are included in that tab-group at a bottom-bar, with the current one highlighted with a blue circle. They can tap each of them to instantly switch between the tabs in the group and also close any of them by tapping the "x" button on the favicons.

Per Mashable, the update that brings these features to Chrome for Android started rolling out with Chrome 88 for some users. However, now it seems the update is rolling for more users via a server-side switch. (ANI)

