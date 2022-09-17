Washington [US], September 17 (ANI): A recent tip from a leakster suggests that American tech giant Google is working on a compact Pixel smartphone codenamed 'Neila'.

According to GSM Arena, the tipster, Digital Chat Station, tells the device could end up being the Pixel 7a, which is said to feature a flat-screen with punch-hole selfie camera cutout and a rear visor just like on the Pixel 6 series phones.

Also Read | Aliens Visiting Ukraine? Ukrainian Astronomical Observatory Claims UFOs Hovering Over Kyiv.

No further details were shared about the device but there is speculation that it may end up being the Pixel 7a.

Google is already on track to unveil the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on October 6 alongside its first ever smartwatch - the Pixel Watch.

Also Read | Most Runs in Legends League Cricket 2022: Check List of Leading Run Scorers With Highest Scores in the T20 League.

This means people could realistically see the Pixel 7a sometime in Q3 2023. Apple recently announced its iPhone 14 series which omits a mini model in favour of the larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus.

Meanwhile, earlier, developer Kuba Wojciechowski spotted references to a 'Pro' tablet, called 't6pro' or 'tangorpro', in code screenshots shared by him in a Twitter thread.

At I/O in May, Google confirmed that it's working on an Android-powered tablet, and developers have figured out that 't6' and 'tangor' refer to the device.

However, now with the 'pro' moniker attached to these codenames, it could indicate that Google's working on a higher-end version of the tablet, too, as per The Verge. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)