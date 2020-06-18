Tech News | Google, Nest Routers to Work Better on Slow Network Connections After Software Update

California [USA], June 18 (ANI): Google announced that it is rolling out a software update that resolves network issues for Nest Wifi and Google WiFi routers on slow network connections.

"Your Wi-Fi will better support multiple video calls, gaming sessions and more simultaneously," Google Nest product manager Sanjay Noronha wrote in the post, adding that the latest software update will also "improve device connection speeds on wireless networks and optimizations so your devices move to faster Wi-Fi radio channels."

According to The Verge, the update includes improvements to general security and stability. The priority device feature, which lets users choose which device temporarily gets the strongest Wi-Fi available, is getting "smarter" as well, according to Google.

Google launched the Nest Wifi system back in October, combining a router and smart speaker into one product. Prior to that, it released the Google WiFi mesh router system. (ANI)

