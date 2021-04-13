Washington [US], April 13 (ANI): Android's Google Photos application is being upgraded with the improved video editing tools that were previously only available to iOS users.

As per The Verge, Android Police spotted the rollout and reported that it appears to be available for both Google Pixel devices and other Android phones.

The tools appear to have arrived with a server-side update, though you can try updating to the latest version of Google Photos if they are not yet live in your app.

As Google explained back in February, the new video editing tools include over 30 controls, covering everything from cropping, filters, and color grading options like adjusting contrast, saturation, and brightness.

The new editing tools are arriving on Android as Google's Photos service is going through some big changes. As part of its February announcement, the tech giant said it would be bringing some machine-learning powered editing tools previously exclusive to Pixel devices to other Android phones, but only for Google One subscribers.

Next, in June, Google Photos will end its unlimited free photo storage, and will ask users to pay for storage beyond 15GB. The app is getting more powerful, but increasingly you're having to pay for more advanced features.

As well as announcing that the iOS video editing tools would be coming to Android, in February Google also said Android's new photo editing tools would be making their way to iOS. Google announced they'd be arriving "in the coming months." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)