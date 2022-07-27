Washington [US], July 27 (ANI): Google's latest Pixel is experiencing some issues, which you may have heard, but this time it may be more serious. Reviewers have discovered that the fingerprint sensor on the recently released Pixel 6a appears to unlock even with unregistered prints.

According to GSM Arena, Beebom first brought the issue to light on YouTube.

Also Read | India Win Toss, Opt to Bat Against West Indies in Third ODI

Read @ANI Story | – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

The Pixel 6a was unlocked with the thumbprints of two additional team members in their testing, despite the fact that their prints were never registered.

The security advantages of having a fingerprint lock on the device in the first place are negated by this. The good news is that Google can probably address this in software.

Also Read | Udaariyaan Spoiler Update: Jasmine Gets Teased and Mocked, Gets a Taste of Her Own Medicine in Colors' Popular Drama.

If you are the device's owner and concerned about security, you should probably just establish a strong passcode in the interim. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)