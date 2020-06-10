Tech News | Google Releases First Beta Version of Android 11

Washington D.C. [USA], June 10 (ANI): Google on Wednesday released the first beta version of Android 11 after a series of developer previews.

According to TechCrunch, the tech giant is also making the pre-release versions of the new android available for its over-the-air updates.

As of now, the list of supported devices only includes Google's Pixel 2, 3, 3a, and 4.

As per Google, the beta versions focus on three themes - people, privacy, and controls.

In an official Android Developers Blog, the company had earlier noted that with the Android update, users will have an option to grant a temporary 'one-time' permission to sensitive data like location, after which, the app will have to request permission again for the next access. (ANI)

