California [US], October 19 (ANI): Tech giant Google recently shut down its Trusted Contacts app that allowed its users to share location with a trusted contact (parents, family, or kids) when in an emergency.

According to Mashable, as mentioned on the Google page, Trusted Contacts will not be supported after December 1, 2020. If the app is installed on a device, the user can continue to use it until the said date. However, the support will end post-December this year.

Google stated that the user can share location with others during emergencies by setting up 'Location Sharing' on Google Maps. Apart from location sharing, one can enjoy a slew of other safety features on Google Maps.

As per Mashable, the tech company had announced the 'Trusted Contacts' feature back in 2016 where it was first launched only for Android users as a means to share location with others. However, the app is now not available anymore on the Apple app store and Google Play Store. (ANI)

