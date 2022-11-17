Washington [US], November 17 (ANI): American tech giant Google, in a response to software crashes, has tweaked Android to provide a new popup that urges users to update their apps.

According to The Verge, Esper's senior technical editor Mishaal Rahman has shared that the prompt says, "Update the app to fix crashes. The app stopped working, but the latest update for the app may fix the issue. Install the update and then open the app again."

Also Read | Live Nation Chairman, Greg Maffei, Says 14 Million People Were Trying to Buy Tickets to … – Latest Tweet by Pop Crave.

The prompt will only be helpful if an app isn't already fully updated. If a device is already running its latest version and still crashing, then it's likely that a fix isn't available yet.

Still, given the fact that most of the time crashing issues are resolved with a simple update, the new prompt will be more helpful than not, reported The Verge.

Also Read | When is FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony? Know Date and Time in IST Along With Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details.

Google's support page states that the new prompt is rolling out with version 33.2 of the Google Play Store app this week.

As per The Verge, it's one of a number of tweaks and fixes coming to Android this month, which also includes a new automatic update feature for people with limited mobile data and no access to Wi-Fi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)