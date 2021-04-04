Washington [US], April 3 (ANI): American technology company Google will soon be killing off its dedicated Google Wifi app for managing its routers and will roll over that functionality to its Google Home app.

As per The Verge, the switchover to the Google Home app will come in two phases, first Google will disable most of the functionality of the Google Wifi app on May 25. Starting then, users will only be able to view the current status of their networks -- but any changes, including adding new routers or access points -- will have to be done in the Google Home app.

Then, sometime around June, Google will remove the Wifi app from the Play Store and iOS App Store, funnelling all users to exclusively use the Google Home app. It'll also stop supporting the old app at that time for existing users, too.

The company has been working on this change since 2019 when it launched the Nest Wifi routers -- which could only be configured in the Google Home app. But at the time, the Google Home app still didn't offer many of the features that the Google Wifi app did.

Google had promised that it would support both apps until it had updated the Home app to include all the features offered in the Wifi app.

As per The Verge, Google points out that migrating existing Wifi setups to the Google Home app will offer some new benefits, including the ability to use Google Assistant for things like pausing the Wi-Fi connection, testing your current internet speed, and (in a neat bit of product synergy) showing a guest Wi-Fi password on a Google Nest Hub or Nest Hub Max display. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)