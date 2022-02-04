Washington [US], February 4 (ANI): GoPro is aiming to expand its camera lineup in the next year, adding two more models alongside its current Hero and Max cameras.

The information regarding the expansion came from Nick Woodman, the company's founder and CEO. Woodman spoke about it during the company's earnings presentation on Thursday, reported The Verge.

Also Read | Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Manchester United vs Middlesbrough FC, FA Cup 2021-22 4th Round Clash? Check Out Possibility of CR7 Featuring in MUN vs MIDD Line-up.

According to Woodman, GoPro wants to offer more specialised cameras, while still using a lot of the same tech.

GoPro used to have several models in its Hero lineup, from the White, Silver, and Black models of cameras like the Hero 3 and 7, to the rear screen-less Session cameras.

Also Read | Pam and Tommy Series Review: Sebastian Stan and Lily James Bring Heart to This Entertaining but Exploitive Show (LatestLY Exclusive).

Since the Hero 8's release, though, it's only released flagship models, opting to sell older flagships in lieu of introducing lower-spec but still current-gen cameras.

More models doesn't necessarily mean a return to the -- as the company describes it -- "good / better / best" business model. Woodman said that the company's previous model involved making several models of cameras that all appealed to the same types of buyers.

Its new plan is to work on specialised cameras that would "appeal to entirely different groups of users" than the Hero and Max, he said.

Woodman also talked about going after the professional market more and said that GoPro didn't just want to make a "Swiss Army knife" that's okay for everyone. It also wants to make "premium solutions" (or really good knives) that would fit specific use-cases, focusing on people who might need more than what GoPro's Hero and 360 cameras can currently provide.

Woodman was clear that the new additions to the lineup will still be based on the tech GoPro's currently using, even if they're built for different purposes (the cameras were referred to as "derivatives").

GoPro also said that its roadmap includes "new cloud capabilities and an all-new subscription-based desktop application." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)