Washington [US], May 14 (ANI): American actor Ellen Pompeo, who is widely known for her long-running ABC hit 'Grey's Anatomy', is set to host her first podcast, a weekly show in which she plans to get candid on a range of topics with her guests.

As per Variety, the upcoming podcast show is titled 'Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo'. For the podcast, the actor is teaming with Cadence13, the podcast studio that is part of radio and streaming audio company Audacy.

'Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo' is scheduled to premiere in the fall of 2021. On the upcoming podcast show, Pompeo will sit down for in-depth, candid conversations with celebrities and other guests -- "extraordinary people who do extraordinary things, to find out what makes them great," according to producers, adding that she will use the podcast "to shine a light on people and highlight issues important to her and the world at large."

Speaking about the forthcoming podcast show, Pompeo said, "This is an exciting way for me to further connect with my fans. Hopefully this podcast will continue to inspire, provoke thought, and impart some wisdom."

'Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo' will be executive produced by Pompeo; Laura Holstein, who is Pompeo's producing partner at Calamity Jane Entertainment; Chris Corcoran of Cadence13; and Rabbit Grin Productions.

Pompeo is known to fans for her role as Meredith Grey on the medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy', which ABC just renewed through Season 18. She also is an outspoken activist on issues including equal pay for women in Hollywood and beyond, social justice, voting rights and women's rights.

Meanwhile, next week, Cadence13 is set to launch '4D with Demi Lovato', the pop singer's first podcast. This week, Cadence13 debuted 'We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle', hosted by the activist and best-selling author of 'Untamed'. (ANI)

