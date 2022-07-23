Washington [US], July 23 (ANI): Honor launched Pad 8 tablet became of at a large launch event. The event also unveiled a new Magicbook 14 laptop with 6000H chips, Earbuds X3 with active noise cancellation and a less expensive X3i model without ANC, five TVs, and an intelligent neck massager.

According to GSM Arena, the 14" screen on the Honor Magicbook 14 features a 3:2 aspect ratio and a QHD+ resolution. It boasts 185 PPI, 170 degrees of view, and 300 nits of brightness.

A Ryzen 5 6600H or a Ryzen 7 6800H APU can be used as the APU; however, discrete GPU choices are not available.

Windows 11, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 75Wh battery are included. Prices for the Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 versions are CNY5,199 (USD770) and CNY5,699 (USD845), respectively.

The Earbuds X3 and Earbuds X3i are the names of the new TWS audio wearables, with the former having ANC. Honor does not provide many details regarding these gadgets.

However, the X3 is a somewhat less expensive version of the Earbuds 3 Pro that we previously evaluated, and the X3i, which costs CNY129 (USD20), is simply a low-end audio accessory.

The latest Honor TVs had the model number X3 as well. There are two Honor Smart TV models: the X3 (55" and 65") and the X3i (55", 65", and 75"), the latter of which has fewer intelligent features.

Prices start at USD250 or 1,699 CNY. Priced at CNY179 (USD26), the Honor Smart Neck Massager has pre-set modes that can be changed via Honor's AI app, as reported by GSM Arena.

All smartphones are already available via partner shops like JD.com, Tmall.com, and Suning as well as on the Honor website. (ANI)

