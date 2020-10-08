Washington [US], October 8 (ANI): Photo-sharing application Instagram on Wednesday (local time) rolled out an update to the Threads application.

According to The Verge, the new update allows users to use the Threads application to message any Instagram user.

The application earlier only allowed users to message the users added to their close friends' list. (ANI)

