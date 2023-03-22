Los Angeles [US], March 22 (ANI): Instagram users may soon see ads in search results.

As per TechCrunch, Meta is introducing two new tools on Instagram designed to open up additional avenues for advertising as the company grapples with weak advertising demand.

Also Read | LIVE: The Federal Reserve is Set to Make Its Next Rate Decision Following Financial … – Latest Tweet by Bloomberg.

The social network announced that it's beginning to test ads in search results to reach people actively searching for businesses, products and content. Ads will show up in the feed that people can scroll when they tap into a post from search results.

After the initial testing phase, Meta plans to launch ads in search results globally in the coming months. The launch is likely going to be an unwelcome addition to the app from a consumer standpoint, as it brings ads to yet another part of the social network.

Also Read | BAN vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Bangladesh vs Ireland Cricket Match in Sylhet.

For example, if you search for "Skin Care," you will see relevant ads within the search results feed. You can tell the difference between ads and regular posts through a "Sponsored" label under the account's name.

Instagram has also decided to launch Reminder Ads, which are designed to make it easier for businesses to announce, remind and notify people of future events or launches that they may be interested in.

The idea behind Reminder Ads is to help advertisers build awareness and anticipation for upcoming events.

These new tools serve to boost the company's ability to pull in revenue at a time when Meta has been seeing declining ad sales. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)