Washington [US], January 13 (ANI): Apple's iPhone 14 Pro could come packed with a 48MP main camera.

As per GSM Arena, this will mark the third time an iPhone has increased the resolution of its main camera (iPhone 4 to 4S - 5MP to 8MP; iPhone 6 to 6s - 8MP to 12MP) and would be a serious shift in Apple's way of doing cameras.

Also Read | A Chance for @HydFCOfficial Before @ChennaiyinFC Went and Scored at the Other End! … – Latest Tweet by Indian Super League.

It's likely that Apple needs the higher resolution in order to offer 8K video recording on its Pro phones, but that they'll also shoot in different resolutions, depending on the scene. A portrait or a landscape could use more megapixels, while a low-light photo could end up pixel-binned to 12MP.

Renowned Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo has pointed to a 48MP main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro on a number of occasions. He's also said that a periscope zoom is coming with the iPhone 15 in 2023.

Also Read | Ranjish Hi Sahi Ending Explained: Decoding the Finale of Tahir Raj Bhasin-Amala Paul’s Web-Series (SPOILER ALERT).

As for the front of the iPhone 14, at least two reports claim that it will drop the full-sized notch in favour of a punch-hole camera, either a single or a pill-shaped one with FaceID built-in. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)