Apple might be working on a new feature that will let iPhone owners use Face ID to unlock the phone even while wearing a mask.

As per MacRumors, the iOS 15.4 beta added a new feature designed to allow Face ID to be used with a mask and without an Apple Watch for authentication.

However, it looks like the Face ID with a mask feature requires an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 model, as the feature is not available for users who have the iPhone 11 at this time.

Apple previously made Face ID "compatible" with wearing a mask, but the limitation was that an Apple Watch needed to be authenticated and connected so that a partial face match was possible.

One of the newest features recently discovered on the latest iOS 15.4 beta is the ability to use a partial Face ID that would be useful when wearing a mask, except it no longer requires you to have an Apple Watch connected. Even with a mask, Face ID can be used for Apple Pay, App Store downloads, and third-party apps.

You can set up Face ID with or without a mask on and if you opt for the mask-on setup, you don't have to wear one during setup.

According to Apple, masked face ID uses less biometric data than full-face face ID so there may be times when the user's entire face cannot be recognized. In that instance, the user may be required to enter their passcode.

Face ID, like the mask feature, employs a newly designed algorithm that focuses more on the eye area to validate the unlock because the nose and mouth, which make up a large percentage of face data, are covered. With each registered look, Face ID with mask feature will support up to four pairs of glasses.

Currently, Face ID uses a state-of-the-art TrueDepth camera system with sophisticated technology to properly trace the shape of your face to deliver easy and safe authentication.

Face ID is compatible with a wide range of headgear, scarves, spectacles, contact lenses, and goggles. It may also be used indoors, outside, and even in complete darkness. (ANI)

