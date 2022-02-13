Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): 'Lost Ark' has passed 1 million concurrent players after just 24 hours on its launch, becoming the second most played game in Steam history.

As per The Verge, the massively multiplayer online game launched on February 11 in the West, after Amazon Games collaborated with Smilegate RPG to localise and translate 'Lost Ark' and make it available in English.

It has now passed concurrent records for both 'Counter-Strike: Global Offensive' and 'Dota 2', which regularly dominate the top of Steam's most-played games.

'Lost Ark' is so popular right now that it has experienced server issues and there's a queue just to start playing. SteamDB lists concurrent players of 'Lost Ark' at 1,311,842, passing the record of 'Counter-Strike: Global Offensive' of 1,308,963 players and that of 'Dota 2' of 1,295,114. Though, it's not clear exactly how many of those players are actually actively playing the game and not sitting in a server queue.

Either way, it's now second place on the top concurrent list behind only 'PUGB'. It still has a long way to go to beat the all-time peak of 3,257,248 players of 'PUBG'. 'Lost Ark' is a second huge hit for Amazon Games, after 'New World' set a concurrent record of 913,634 players four months ago.

'Lost Ark' was originally released in 2019 in South Korea, and has millions of active players in South Korea, Russia, and Japan. (ANI)

