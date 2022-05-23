Beijing, May 23: Motorola in China, has officially confirmed a smartphone with a 200 mega-pixels camera, scheduled for a launch in July. It is most likely that the upcoming smartphone would be the long-rumoured 'Motorola Frontier' smartphone which has rumours dating back to last year.

The new teaser is touting the 200 mega-pixels camera sensor as a "new benchmark for image experience," as per GSM Arena. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Now Available for Sale via Flipkart.

Based on previous speculations, Motorola is expected to use Samsung's 200 mega-pixels ISOCELL HP1 sensor. The sensor can produce an output of 12.5 mega-pixels or 50 mega-pixels of still images via pixel binning and it's deep learning-based algorithms. The sensor also supports 8K video recording at 30fps.

Motorola also recently confirmed that it is working on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ phone which could be the same device that is set to debut with the 200 mega-pixels camera sensor.

As per GSM Arena, the Motorola Frontier is rumoured to bring a curved 6.67-inch pOLED with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 60 mega-pixels selfie camera. Elsewhere we get confirmation of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset which will be paired with 8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage.

Speculations also suggest a 4,500 mAh battery with 125W wired charging and wireless charging which will vary between 30W and 50W speeds.

