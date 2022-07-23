Washington [US], July 23 (ANI): Motorola's next Razr foldable smartphone and Edge X30 Pro to launch on August 2.

According to GSM Arena, the X30 Pro is being launched in China, although it had long been believed that it would also be released worldwide under the name Edge 30 Ultra. But it's still unclear whether the Razr 2022 (formerly known as the Razr 3) will ever leave China.

The likelihood is strong considering the history of the foldable Razr line. However, the original presentation will take place at Lenovo's headquarters, which suggests that these two models would likely be made available in China first.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is the company's most recent and greatest offering, will power the Motorola Razr 2022, marking a significant difference from the device's forerunners. Comparing that to the 7-series processors the earlier Razrs used is striking.

Other alleged features include a dual rear camera system with a 50 MP main sensor and a 13 MP ultrawide, a 3" outer screen, a 6.7-inch inner screen running at 120 Hz, and a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Edge X30 Pro / Edge 30 Ultra, on the other hand, will be among the world's first smartphones to feature Samsung's ISOCELL HP1 200 MP camera sensor, as well as a 50 MP ultrawide and a 12 MP 2x telephoto lens, as reported by GSM Arena.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor will also power this device, which will also include a 6.67-inch 144 Hz P-OLED curved touchscreen, 8/12GB of RAM, 128/256GB of storage, a 60 MP selfie camera, and a 4,500 mAh battery with 125W wired and 50W wireless charging. (ANI)

