Washington [US], April 12 (ANI): Netflix has rolled out a new 'Two Thumbs Up' button which the streaming service said will help its users curate their homepage with better recommendations to enhance their viewing experience.

According to The Verge, the new feature is set to join the existing 'Thumbs Up' and 'Thumbs Down' options that already help Netflix understand each subscriber's preference.

Announcing the new feature, Netflix says it has been a highly requested one within the experience. It acts like the 'love react' which indicates that the user has thoroughly enjoyed the movie or show, and would like to see more of the same.

"Members have never had as many great entertainment options as they have right now. Being able to find the shows and movies that you're going to love is really important. We want to continue to make Netflix the place where it's easiest to choose something to watch," Christine Doig-Cardet, director of product innovation and personalization experiences at Netflix, told The Verge.

He adds, "We hope to end choice fatigue with new features that we're adding this year. It's a huge part of where we want to invest - providing those mechanisms to give more of the control back to the user to help tailor their experience to their personal taste."

Netflix had previously offered a rating system allowing the users to rate on a scale of one to five stars, which was replaced in 2017 for the 'Thumbs Up' and 'Thumbs Down' set-up.

The new 'Two Thumbs Up' button will appear next to the 'Thumbs Up' and 'Thumbs Down' buttons on Netflix's web, TV, Android, and iOS interfaces. (ANI)

