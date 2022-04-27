Helsinki [Finland], April 27 (ANI): Although a bit late, Finnish multinational company Nokia's 8.3 5G handset will finally be getting the latest Android 12 update.

According to GSM Arena, the Nokia 8.3 5G was released with Android 10 back in September 2020. The new update will not be available for everyone immediately.

Also Read | Tecno Phantom X Premium Smartphone To Be Launched in India on April 29, 2022.

The initial report of the OTA update comes from Finland, but other markets will soon follow as long as there aren't any major issues. The firmware comes with Google's April 2022 security patch.

Android 12 will bring new animations, improved privacy control in the form of a Privacy Dashboard and a re-designed UI, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

Also Read | OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Nord Buds Launching Tomorrow in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)