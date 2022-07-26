Washington [US], July 26 (ANI): Earlier this month, the Nubia Red Magic 7S and 7S Pro became official, but as is customary, they were first available only in the Chinese market. According to GSM Arena, the Red Magic 7S Pro is now available in regions around the world thanks to Nubia.

There will be two variations of the Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro: 12/256GB and 18/512GB. Naturally, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset is used, and a 10-layer cooling mechanism keeps everything under control.

A graphene heat storage plate, a vapour chamber, a high-conducting gel, a copper coil, a heat dissipation plate, a cooling air duct, and a protective casing are all components of the cooling system.

Additionally, there is a built-in fan with ultra-thin shark fin blades and RGB lighting (for the Mercury and Supernova hues). It is allegedly 4 dB quieter than the Red Magic 7 Pro and has a 16 per cent increase in airflow.

The Nubia Red Magic 7S Pro's 6.8" AMOLED 10-bit display offers a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, DC dimming, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and touch sampling at 960 Hz. A 16MP sensor is in the under-display selfie camera.

Three cameras--a 64MP primary, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro--are located on the opposite side.

Pre-orders for the nubia Red Magic 7S Pro begin on August 2 and the device will ship on August 9. The 12/256GB Obsidian model costs as little as Euro779/USD729, while the 18/512GB Supernova and Mercury (the first silver translucent edition) cost as much as Euro949/USD899, as reported by GSM Arena.

The Nubia Red Magic 7S (read: non-Pro), which has a quicker 165Hz display and a standard selfie camera, does not appear to be making an appearance on the worldwide market at the moment. (ANI)

