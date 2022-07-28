Shenzhen [China], July 28 (ANI): OnePlus has announced that its upcoming OnePlus 10T smartphone, which is set to be unveiled on August 3 and has Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood, will come with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Previously there have been OnePlus phones with 256GB of storage before, but not with 16GB RAM. The company says 16GB RAM will let 10T's users "juggle up to 35 apps" on their smartphones, as per GSM Arena.

However, on its official Indian website, OnePlus says 16GB RAM will allow "effortless multitasking with up to 30 apps open." Whether or not that's true will be found out once the gets launched.

OnePlus hasn't detailed the 10T's specs sheet, but the company previously confirmed that the smartphone will pack a 120Hz screen with a center-aligned punch hole and feature a 360° antenna system.

The Chinese phone maker also revealed the 10T's design and color options while detailing its rear camera setup (50MP primary + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro).

The OnePlus 10T is not the only smartphone launching on August 3. The OnePlus Ace Pro will also be unveiled on Wednesday and is expected to be the 10T for the Chinese market. Yesterday, OnePlus announced it will come with 16GB RAM, as per GSM Arena. (ANI)

