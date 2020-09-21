Washington [US], September 21 (ANI): OnePlus will announce its next flagship phone, the OnePlus 8T, on October 14 at an event due to take place at 10 am ET.

According to The Verge, the smartphone company promises that the phone will include "a range of new and improved technologies that will elevate the OnePlus experience to new heights".

Also Read | Enzo Viola, Dog Born With Rare Genetic Mutation Has the Cutest Black Patch on His Face and He Is Instagram's Favourite! See Adorable Pics and Videos of the Golden Retriever.

In past years, OnePlus has used its T-series of phones as a half-step between its numbered flagships. They typically feature modest improvements in similarly designed phones. For example, last year, the OnePlus 7T featured a higher 90Hz refresh rate compared to the OnePlus 7 and added a third camera to the rear of the device.

As per The Verge, OnePlus' own software suggests that the OnePlus 8T will look similar to the OnePlus 8 from the front, but leaked renders published by PriceBaba - based on information provided by leaker OnLeaks -show a different rear camera layout featuring four rear sensors compared to the three the OnePlus 8 had, thanks to an additional 2-megapixel portrait sensor.

Also Read | OnePlus 8T India Launch Date Officially Announced.

The Verge reported that the company also launched a new mid-range device called the OnePlus Nord in Europe and India, and there are reports that there could be another Nord device on the way that will release in the US. If this device actually exists, the OnePlus 8T might not be the only device the company will be announced in October. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)