Shenzhen [China], July 22 (ANI): The OnePlus Ace Pro to unveil and will sport 16 GB of RAM and 150W of fast charging in addition to the most recent and finest Snapdragon.

According to GSM Arena, the OnePlus 10T will arrive on August 3, and OxygenOS 13 will debut. The phone is anticipated to use a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, however, OnePlus may have other devices with this platform in development.

It is reasonable to conclude that the OnePlus Ace Pro is really the 10T given the brand's history of using two distinct names for the same phone for domestic and international sales.

The OnePlus 10T may be equipped with 150W fast charging, a feature that is presently only found on a few devices made by Realme, a completely distinct smartphone brand.

For all OnePlus enthusiasts, the 16 GB RAM option is welcome news. The OnePlus 10T will be able to join an exclusive club of smartphones that provide this capability as we have not yet seen a handset from the company with such a large memory choice, as reported by GSM Arena

The Ace Pro and the 10T might possibly be entirely different from one another. (ANI)

