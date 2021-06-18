Washington [US], June 18 (ANI): American technology company Facebook has started to roll out its v30 update for its Oculus Quest and Quest 2 VR headsets, adding multitasking and wireless streaming features to its original headset.

According to The Verge, as previewed earlier this week by Mark Zuckerberg, v30 includes a new multitasking interface for Infinite Office that lets users put multiple apps side by side, including the browser, Oculus TV, Oculus Move, the store, and so on.

Like many new Oculus Quest features, it will be found in the 'experimental section' of the settings menu at first. Once multitasking is enabled, apps can be dragged up from the menu bar or the apps library and snapped into position.

The v30 update also enables Air Link for the original Quest headset. Air Link came to the Quest 2 in April and allows users to stream VR games from PC to their headset wirelessly, as opposed to Oculus Link which does the same thing over a USB-C cable. Original Quest owners could previously stream PC games wirelessly with the third-party app virtual desktop.

Other new features include the addition of an accessibility tab to the settings menu that, among other things, allows for height adjustment, so that games can be experienced from a standing viewpoint while seated. Oculus has also added the ability to switch the headset's built-in microphone between system-wide party chat and the app you are using.

As per The Verge, this new update might not hit all headsets immediately due to the staggered rollout process, but Facebook says it will be there soon. (ANI)

