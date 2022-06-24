Washington [US], June 24 (ANI): The OV1 smartphone was supposed to be released by Osom, a privacy-focused tech company, by the same engineers who worked on the Essential PH-1.

In a surprising turn of events, the OV1 will now be replaced by the 'Saga,' a new blockchain-focused smartphone by Solana Mobile that will continue to be made by Osom.

According to GSM Arena, the Solana Saga will have a close relationship with the Solana blockchain, be able to perform web3 transactions, and support holding digital assets like tokens and NFTs.

The business also unveiled the Solana Mobile Stack at a New York event. A rich mobile experience for wallets and apps on Solana can be created using this 'framework for Android' according to the developer. Developers can already access the Solana Mobile Stack SDK.

A 6.67-inch OLED screen, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage were among the specifications listed on the announcement page. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 4,100 mAh battery are both included in the Saga. Additionally, a fingerprint scanner mounted on the back and Bluetooth 5.0 are supported.

A 16MP selfie camera and two primary cameras are available in the camera department. The first is a 12MP IMX373 f/2.2 120-degree ultrawide camera, and the second is a 50MP IMX766 f/1.8 camera, as reported by GSM Arena.

It's interesting to note that potential buyers can pre-order a Solana Saga as of right now for a USD100 refundable deposit. Pre-ordered Sagas may come with a Saga Pass that includes an accompanying NFT and "the first ticket to influencing the direction of the SMS platform" and will retail for USD1000.

Initially available in the US, Canada, EU, and the UK, the device is anticipated to arrive in early 2023. (ANI)

