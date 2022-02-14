Washington [US], February 14 (ANI): The pricing for Alienware's upcoming 34-inch gaming monitor, which is the first of its kind to come with Samsung's new Quantum Dot OLED panel, has been unveiled to be at USD 1,299.

The Dell-owned company had debuted the monitor (AW3423DW) at CES this year and will start shipping it out this spring, according to The Verge.

While the price isn't exactly low, it's still cheaper than some of the standard OLED monitors currently on the market. For example, LG's 32-inch Ultrafine UHD OLED monitor, while not exactly ideal for gaming, will cost USD 3,999.

Alienware's 55-inch OLED gaming monitor currently sits at USD 2,719 on Amazon and was first released in 2019 for USD 3,999. Though the size is obviously a factor here, it's still nice to see a monitor that wields new QD-OLED tech sitting well below the USD 2,000 mark.

Alienware's QD-OLED monitor comes with all the advantages of an OLED monitor, including deep blacks and bold contrast. Throwing Quantum Dot technology in the mix makes for higher brightness levels with more vibrant colours, the monitor should claim 99.3 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour space.

As per The Verge, it also has a resolution of 3440 x 1440 resolution, a 175Hz refresh rate, as well as 250 nits brightness with a max of 1,000 nits. One can also expect a fast 0.1ms response rate, and support for Nvidia's G-Sync Ultimate technology. (ANI)

