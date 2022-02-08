Washington [US], February 8 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung has discontinued selling its Galaxy S21 Ultra in anticipation of the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra.

GSM Arena confirmed the news that Samsung has decided to discontinue selling the Galaxy S21 Ultra on its official websites in France, Germany, the UK and the US, among others.

Also Read | Badhaai Do Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need to Know About Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's Film!.

This decision has come in anticipation of the Galaxy S22 Ultra that will be launched by the company on February 9.

People who still want to buy the Galaxy S21 Ultra, can purchase the device from third-party retailers. (ANI)

Also Read | Tecno Pova 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India at Rs 19,999.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)