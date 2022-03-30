Seoul [South Korea], March 30 (ANI): Samsung's Xcover line of rugged smartphones is due for a refresh this year, as seen from the latest CAD-based renders of Galaxy Xcover Pro 2.

As per GSM Arena, the phone will have a 6.56" screen (approximate size), an Infinity-V design at the front (waterdrop notch), a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The Galaxy Xcover Pro 2's dimensions are alleged to be 169.5 x 81.1 x 10.1 mm.

This will be the first Xcover with 5G support, as previous sources revealed that at the helm sits a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC - although as per the latest renders, the Exynos 1280 will be used instead. The phone should inherit its predecessor's removable battery either way.

Rumour has it the handset will hit the shelves this summer at the latest, and it should run Android 12 from day one. (ANI)

