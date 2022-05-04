Seoul [South Korea], May 4 (ANI): Samsung is launching a new microSD card, Samsung Pro Endurance, today. As the name implies, this new microSD card is all about durability and reliability, and is intended for use cases that are always used, such as security cameras. This is Samsung's second most durable laptop recently launched, following the T7 Shield SSD announced last week.

According to GSM Arena, Samsung's new series of microSD cards is optimized for video recording in Full HD and 4K. Called Pro Endurance, they are designed to meet "rigorous demands of surveillance cameras, dashboard cameras, doorbell cameras, body cameras, and more".

According to the official statement, the card can be recorded non-stop for 16 years if the host device can offload the content fast enough.

Samsung Pro Endurance is equipped with in-house NAND flash memory and can be used up to 33 'general speed-oriented cards' of the Evo Plus series. Depending on the capacity, reading speeds can be up to 100 MB/s and writing speeds can be up to 40 MB/s.

The card is rated Class 10 with U3 (UHS Speed Class 3) and V30 (Video Speed Class 30), but this is also evaluated only in certain versions.

The cards already available worldwide, come in four sizes; 32GB, 64GB (microSDHC), 128GB and 256GB (microSDXC), and each capacity has different endurance.

Prices start from USD 10.99(Rs 838) for the 32GB version and go up to USD 54.99(Rs 4194) for the 256GB variant. (ANI)

